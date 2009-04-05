UPGRADING OF JUDICIARY BUILDINGS

Summary sheet
Nemanjina 22-26
11000 Belgrade
Tel. +381 11 3620458
The operation concerns the financing of an investment programme for the upgrading and modernisation of judiciary facilities throughout the country as part of the National Judicial Reform Strategy. In particular, the operation will concern three key buildings in Belgrade designated by the Ministry of Justice for urgent comprehensive rehabilitation and reconstruction (the Judiciary Academy and Ministry of Justice, the Justice Palace of the Belgrade District Court and the Prosecutors Building).
The objectives are (i) to provide adequate working conditions for judicial authorities in order to make them fully functional and (ii) to improve access to justice. The comprehensive rehabilitation and reconstruction investments will help bringing the judiciary buildings and facilities up to adequate and modern requirements and reduce long-term operational costs.
Details of the project requiring carrying out any kind of environmental impact assessment will be examined during appraisal. It is expected that the rehabilitated judiciary buildings will achieve a higher energy performance due to improvements. Details of the measures on the energy performance of the buildings will be examined during appraisal.
Procurement procedures of selected sub-projects have to comply with the Bank’s Guidelines on Procurement based on EU Directives (Directive 2004/18/EC in particular). The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant EU procurement legislation with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
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Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.