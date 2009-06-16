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PB RO-BG SME LOANS & PRIORITY PROJECTS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 90,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Bulgaria : € 40,000,000
Romania : € 50,000,000
Credit lines : € 90,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/12/2009 : € 40,000,000
23/12/2009 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related press
Romania: EUR 50 million to Piraeus Bank for SMEs

Summary sheet

Release date
16 June 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2009
20090365
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Piraeus Bank Romania-Bulgaria SME Loan

Piraeus Bank Romania SA (for the part of the loan earmarked for Romania).
Piraeus Bank Bulgaria AD (for the part of the loan earmarked for Bulgaria).

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 50 million. for Piraeus Bank Romania SA. Up to EUR 40 million. for Piraeus Bank Bulgaria AD
Not applicable.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

EIB Loan for SMEs financing small and medium-scale projects consisting of fixed and movable productive assets in the fields of energy, environment, infrastructure, development of a knowledge-based economy, industry, tourism, as well as services in Romania and Bulgaria, promoted by small and medium-sized enterprises and other business entities.

The loan would contribute to the development of term finance available to SMEs and other selected business entities in Romania and Bulgaria by providing long term lending resources for eligible projects.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Other links
Related press
Romania: EUR 50 million to Piraeus Bank for SMEs

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Romania: EUR 50 million to Piraeus Bank for SMEs
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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