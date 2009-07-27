Aquafin waste water treatment VII

The investment programme will improve aquatic environmental conditions throughout the Flemish Region. The entire Flemish Region has been declared as sensitive and therefore tertiary treatment will be provided at all medium and large WWTPs. Although Belgium as a whole is lagging in compliance with EC Directives, Flanders has made good progress to fully meet the requirements of the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive 91/271/EC.

EIA Directive 97/11/EC has been transposed into Flemish Law as Decreet VI. Reg18/12/02, Besl. VI. Reg. 10/12/04. Aquafin has a good environmental awareness and has developed operating procedures to optimise the performance and cost-effectiveness of its systems. Aquafin has full ISO14001 accreditation for its EIA procedures and fully complies with Natura 2000, European Bird and Habitat Directives. Some projects, i.e. all the WWTPs will fall either under Annex 1 or Annex 2 of the EIA directive. Aquafin will be requested to provide timely information available to the Bank about its compliance with producing either the EIA or the respective EIS.