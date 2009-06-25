EDPR - MARGONIN WINDFARMS

Summary sheet
Private / Special purpose entity
Implementation and operation of a large-scale (120 MW) onshore wind farm.
Wind farm will supply electricity to the national transmission grid and thereby contribute to achieve the country’s target of electricity production from renewable energy sources.
By virtue of its technical characteristics a wind farm and its associated components, such as an HV overhead line and a transformer station fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC (as amended). Details of the environmental studies, the EIA including the public consultation will be reviewed during appraisal.
The project is promoted by a private entity which does not enjoy special or exclusive rights. Thus, it is not subject to public procurement according to the Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC.
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