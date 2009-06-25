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EDPR - MARGONIN WINDFARMS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 44,450,230.48
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 44,450,230.48
Energy : € 44,450,230.48
Signature date(s)
27/09/2010 : € 44,450,230.48
Other links
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Summary sheet

Release date
25 June 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/09/2010
20090350
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Poland – Margonin Windfarms

Private / Special purpose entity

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 360 million.
PLN 720 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Implementation and operation of a large-scale (120 MW) onshore wind farm.

Wind farm will supply electricity to the national transmission grid and thereby contribute to achieve the country’s target of electricity production from renewable energy sources.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

By virtue of its technical characteristics a wind farm and its associated components, such as an HV overhead line and a transformer station fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC (as amended). Details of the environmental studies, the EIA including the public consultation will be reviewed during appraisal.

The project is promoted by a private entity which does not enjoy special or exclusive rights. Thus, it is not subject to public procurement according to the Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC.

Other links
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
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Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB to provide EUR 45m for Margonin windfarm project
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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