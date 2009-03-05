CPCU EXTENSION CHAUFFAGE URBAIN PARIS

Summary sheet
Compagnie Parisienne de Chauffage Urbain SA
- 1) Building of a 9 km pipeline during the course of construction works on the East tramway in Paris, which will serve the 12th, 19th and 20th districts of the city and its immediate suburbs. This pipeline will render the La Villette plant obsolete as a heat generator and allow its demolition, the return of the site to the City of Paris, and the rezoning of four hectares of land for new housing, business areas, social and cultural amenities and green spaces;
- 2) Increase of the share of renewables in CPCU’s energy mix through the construction of two deep geothermal heat plants in west Paris and in Ivry, south-east of Paris;
- 3) upgrading of two CPCU oil-fired peak demand/emergency heating plants located in Vaugirard and Bercy to 2016 environmental standards by converting to gas, adding fume treatment devices to substantially cut emissions of pollutants (dust, sulphur and nitrogen oxides) or adding safety devices (control command).
To develop district heating in east Paris, increase the share of renewables in the energy mix through the construction of two geothermal heat plants and upgrade oil-fired peak demand/emergency heating plants to 2016 environmental standards.
Compliance with EU directives and national regulations on environmental protection is required.
Compliance with EU directives and national regulations on procurement is required.
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