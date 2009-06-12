Acquedotto Veneto Centrale

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Veneto Acque Spa
The project consists of 173.5 km potable water supply pipelines and groundwater extraction works in Camazzole – Comune of Carmignano di Brenta – for a capacity of 950 l/s. A 131.6 km pipeline network representing a ring will interconnect Venice with Chioggia, Cavanella, Cavarzere, Padova and Gazzera. This ring will be connected to the Camazzole source through a 33.4 km pipeline and to the Stanga reservoir through a 8.5 km pipeline.
The purpose of the project is to (i) complement and substitute raw water sources of poor quality, notably that of the Rivers Adige and Po which are vulnerable to pollution, with pre-alpine groundwater of high quality and constant availability; (ii) inter-connect a number of fragmented distribution networks in Veneto Region via a bulk water pipeline so as to strengthen security of supply and to achieve operational efficiencies.
An Environmental Impact Assessment has been carried out in accordance with Regional legislation (LR10/99) which includes an impact assessment on nature conservation sites. Compliance of the procedure with the EU EIA Directive 97/11/EC, as amended by Directive 2003/35/EC, as well as the Habitats and Birds Directives will be verified during appraisal, including publication of the Non Technical Summary of the EIA. EIB will ascertain through its financial contract that the mitigating measures identified in the EIA are respected.
The Bank will require from the promoter that contracts for the implementation of the project have been or shall be tendered in accordance with relevant applicable EU procurement laws (Dir 93/38, 2004/17/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
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