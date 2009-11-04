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AUTOBAHN AUGSBURG ULM PPP TEN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 208,808,043.68
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 208,808,043.68
Transport : € 208,808,043.68
Signature date(s)
20/06/2016 : € 70,634,673.95
31/05/2011 : € 138,173,369.73
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - BAB A8 West Ulm - München; 6 – streifiger Ausbau AS Adelsried – AS Augsburg-West - DE
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Sechsstreifiger Ausbau der Bundesautobahn A 8 zwischen AS Adelsried und AS Augsburg-West - DE
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - A8/West Ulm – Augsburg – München; 6-streifiger Ausbau bei Burgau - DE
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - A 8 West Ulm-Augsburg-München; Bewirtschaftete Rastanlage Burgauer See - DE
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - A8/West Ulm – Augsburg – München; 6-streifiger Ausbau bei Burgau - DE
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - BAB A 8 West Ulm-Augsburg-München; 6-streifiger Ausbau bei Leipheim - DE
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - BAB A8 West Ulm - München; Neubau der PWC-Anlagen bei Horgau und Zusmarshausen - DE
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - BAB A8 West Ulm - München; 6 – streifiger Ausbau AS Burgau – AS Zusmarshausen - DE
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - BAB A8 West Ulm - München; 6 – streifiger Ausbau AS Zusmarshausen – AS Adelsried - DE
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - A 8 West Ulm-Augsburg-München; 6-streifiger Ausbau bei Günzburg; 4-streifiger Ausbau bei Günzburg - DE
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - BAB A8 Stuttgart - Ulm - München; 6streifiger Ausbau östlich des AK Ulm/Elchingen - DE
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - BAB A 8 West Ulm-Augsburg-München; Streckenabschnitt: 6-streifiger Ausbau bei Burgau - DE
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - A 8 West Ulm-Augsburg-München; 6-streifiger Ausbau bei Leipheim - DE
Related press
Germany: Successful long-term financing of a German A-Modell project (A8 motorway)

Summary sheet

Release date
4 November 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 31/05/2011
20090296
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Autobahn Augsburg Ulm PPP TEN
Federal Republic of Germany
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 250 million
Currently estimated up to EUR 500 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the widening of a 41 km section of the A8 motorway, part of the TEN-T network, between Ulm and Augsburg, from a 2x2 to 2x3 lane standard.

Upgrading of motorway (from four to six lanes) in order to reduce frequent congestion and a high accident frequency rate.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex I of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC and hence an EIA is mandatory. The findings and recommendations of the EIA will be reviewed during the appraisal.

The tender was published in the EUOJ on January 29th, 2009 (2009/S 19-026801). The concession will include design, construction, financing, maintenance and operation.

Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - BAB A8 West Ulm - München; 6 – streifiger Ausbau AS Adelsried – AS Augsburg-West - DE
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Sechsstreifiger Ausbau der Bundesautobahn A 8 zwischen AS Adelsried und AS Augsburg-West - DE
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - A8/West Ulm – Augsburg – München; 6-streifiger Ausbau bei Burgau - DE
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - A 8 West Ulm-Augsburg-München; Bewirtschaftete Rastanlage Burgauer See - DE
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - A8/West Ulm – Augsburg – München; 6-streifiger Ausbau bei Burgau - DE
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - BAB A 8 West Ulm-Augsburg-München; 6-streifiger Ausbau bei Leipheim - DE
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - BAB A8 West Ulm - München; Neubau der PWC-Anlagen bei Horgau und Zusmarshausen - DE
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - BAB A8 West Ulm - München; 6 – streifiger Ausbau AS Burgau – AS Zusmarshausen - DE
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - BAB A8 West Ulm - München; 6 – streifiger Ausbau AS Zusmarshausen – AS Adelsried - DE
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - A 8 West Ulm-Augsburg-München; 6-streifiger Ausbau bei Günzburg; 4-streifiger Ausbau bei Günzburg - DE
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - BAB A8 Stuttgart - Ulm - München; 6streifiger Ausbau östlich des AK Ulm/Elchingen - DE
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - BAB A 8 West Ulm-Augsburg-München; Streckenabschnitt: 6-streifiger Ausbau bei Burgau - DE
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - A 8 West Ulm-Augsburg-München; 6-streifiger Ausbau bei Leipheim - DE
Related press
Germany: Successful long-term financing of a German A-Modell project (A8 motorway)

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: Successful long-term financing of a German A-Modell project (A8 motorway)
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - BAB A8 West Ulm - München; 6 – streifiger Ausbau AS Adelsried – AS Augsburg-West - DE
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Sechsstreifiger Ausbau der Bundesautobahn A 8 zwischen AS Adelsried und AS Augsburg-West - DE
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - A8/West Ulm – Augsburg – München; 6-streifiger Ausbau bei Burgau - DE
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - A 8 West Ulm-Augsburg-München; Bewirtschaftete Rastanlage Burgauer See - DE
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - A8/West Ulm – Augsburg – München; 6-streifiger Ausbau bei Burgau - DE
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - BAB A 8 West Ulm-Augsburg-München; 6-streifiger Ausbau bei Leipheim - DE
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - BAB A8 West Ulm - München; Neubau der PWC-Anlagen bei Horgau und Zusmarshausen - DE
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - BAB A8 West Ulm - München; 6 – streifiger Ausbau AS Burgau – AS Zusmarshausen - DE
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - BAB A8 West Ulm - München; 6 – streifiger Ausbau AS Zusmarshausen – AS Adelsried - DE
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - A 8 West Ulm-Augsburg-München; 6-streifiger Ausbau bei Günzburg; 4-streifiger Ausbau bei Günzburg - DE
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - BAB A8 Stuttgart - Ulm - München; 6streifiger Ausbau östlich des AK Ulm/Elchingen - DE
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - BAB A 8 West Ulm-Augsburg-München; Streckenabschnitt: 6-streifiger Ausbau bei Burgau - DE
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - A 8 West Ulm-Augsburg-München; 6-streifiger Ausbau bei Leipheim - DE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications