FCC Medio Ambiente

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project consists of the acquisition of a fleet for urban sanitation services (namely garbage collection and street-cleaning) and other related investments across some 130 Spanish municipalities (more than 10% of them having signed the Covenant of Mayors).
The vehicles are designed to improve energy efficiency and/or to use fuels not affecting climate change (natural gas, electricity) with the purpose of reducing green house gases and other pollutant emissions.
The construction of the new vehicles will take place in the manufacturer’s plants and does not fall within the scope of Directive 85/337/EEC (as amended); same for other equipment components. Therefore no EIA (nor SEA) is required for the project.
Being a private company, FCC is not subject to EU procurement regulations and thus it can apply its own procedures. Notwithstanding, the promoter has shown the Bank the principles applied for the acquisition of the vehicles being the object of the project, which are deemed quite well established and internally transparent.
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