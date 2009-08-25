John Deere R&D

Summary sheet
The project concerns the promoter’s R&D investments in the field of engines and drivetrains efficiency, farming and harvesting technology, safety improvements of off-road mobile machinery cabins as well as GPS based precision farming.
The R&D activities include: development of enhanced tractor models in line with new emissions standards in order to improve the efficiency and reach a higher performance; design of efficient power transmissions, ergonomic cabins and use of alternative energy sources; GPS applications. In the field of harvesting, enhancement of existing products and development of new products in order to improve productivity; development of new agricultural management systems. Concerning the production of engines, the objective is to improve existing engines in terms of efficiency, fuel consumption and emissions and to design new engines in order to meet the future emission standards.
The project concerns the continuation of current RDI practice and will be carried out within existing RDI facilities. An EIA should therefore not be required by EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, unless there are new premises to be built. The promoter will be required to assure that the provisions of the EIA Directive and those of any other relevant environmental requirements are complied with.
Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project’s due diligence.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.