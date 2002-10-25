EDP Soto CCGT

Summary sheet
EDP - Energias De Portugal, S.A.
The proposed project consists in constructing and operating a 425 MWe Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) unit Soto 5 of efficiency 58%. The unit will be built at Soto de Ribera, Asturias Province, in North West Spain, 8 km from Oviedo, on an established industrial site, next to the already operating similar generation facility Soto 4.
The project is located in a convergence (phasing out) region and, due to the deployment of advanced gas-fired combined cycle technology, will result in efficient electricity generation with lower environmental impact than coal/lignite power stations. It will contribute to meeting growing demand thus increasing energy security and diversify power generation at Iberian and European levels.
Due to its capacity (plant over 300 MWth), the project is subject to the Annex 1 of the EIA Directive (85/337/EC and amendments) and was required to undergo a full Environmental Impact Assessment. The EIA covering both units Soto 4 (already commissioned) and Soto 5 was approved in December 2005 and a construction permit for both units was granted by the competent authority. The details of the EIA, results of public consultation and proposed mitigation measures as well as investment’s potential impact on nature conservation sites, will be reviewed during appraisal.
The project promoter has confirmed that it is subject to the EU legislation on procurement. The contract was announced in the OJEU dated 25/10/2002. Details of the procurement procedure will be fully investigated during appraisal.
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