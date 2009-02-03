Umgeni Water Project

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project comprises of a number of investments that focus on increasing treatment, storage and delivery capacity of the bulk water infrastructure so as to assure the security of supply of bulk potable water to Umgeni Water’s customers and also enable them to increase access to previously unserved areas.
The project will contribute to addressing some of the substantial backlogs in access to water services in areas of KwaZulu Natal Province and to ensuring a security of supply of bulk water that meets the current and future demand for water services.
The relevant investment components of the project will be subject to approval from the Department of Environmental Affairs and Tourism, the national environmental authority.
The promoter will follow procurement procedures based on open international competition with publication of larger contracts in the OJEU. Bidders will have to comply with national regulations required under the Preferential Procurement Policy Framework applicable to public procurement.
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