Progetto Ambientale Integrato Parma

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Summary sheet
The project involves the construction and operation of a large-scale waste incinerator, reception, sorting and pre-treatment facilities for separately collected and mixed municipal solid waste and sludge, and a temporary storage for hazardous waste. The incinerator is to provide treatment capacity for 130kt/yr. The units will be designed to co-generate electricity and heat, the latter to be supplied to the existing district heating network of Parma. The district heating network will be extended and expanded as part of the project. The generated heat will also serve to dry the sludge prior to incineration.
The project’s economic interest is linked to its contribution to improving the waste management system in the Province of Parma by reducing the amounts of untreated municipal waste sent to landfill, particularly biodegradable material. The project is part of a wider regional waste management plan, designed to further improve minimised waste production, selective waste collection and increasing the share of municipal waste subject to recovery, treatment and recycling. The plant will furthermore involve energy generation (electricity and heat) from municipal solid waste, which is in the EU and national context considered partly to be a renewable energy source.
Based on its technical characteristics the project falls under Annex I of EIA Directive 85/337, as amended by 97/11/EC and by 2003/35/EC. An EIA study has been performed and approved by the competent authorities. The project is designed using Best Available Technologies and in accordance with EU Directive 2000/76/EC (incineration of waste). Environmental procedures followed will be further reviewed during appraisal.
The promoter has confirmed to comply with the European Procurement Directives and relevant national legislation, including publication in the EUOJ. Systems and procedures applied will be verified during appraisal.
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