NISSAN EUROPE CLEAN CAR RDI

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Nissan Motor Manufacturing (UK) LTD
Nissan Motor Iberica S.A.
The project concerns the promoters’ (i) R&D and Innovation activities for the optimisation and further increase of efficiency of the group’s conventional diesel and gasoline powertrains and (ii) investments for the manufacturing of the resulting fuel-improved vehicles The RDI activities will be carried out at the promoter’s facilities in Spain and the UK. The project also includes the investments for performance improvement, increase of efficiency and reduction of emissions of the plant of Avila, which is located in the Convergence region of Castilla y León, in Spain, and of its related products.
The project will contribute to extending the promoter’s knowledge and know-how in the field of powertrains, and will support the accelerated introduction in the market of low-carbon-emission vehicles. It is expected to bring about positive environmental results in terms of reduction of fuel consumption and CO2 emissions and of other harmful emissions. The investment will also support the competitiveness of the Avila plant, which currently employs over 650 people.
The project concerns investments in research, development and innovation activities that will be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised. The project might include further investments in machinery, tooling and any additional civil works, which are still to be confirmed. In this regard, the Bank’s services will verify during the project’s due diligence whether the project falls under the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, where an EIA would be required. Overall, the project is expected to have a neutral impact on the environment, while the commercial product of the activities will have a positive environmental impact, resulting in substantial reductions in terms of vehicle emissions and fuel consumption.
Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project’s due diligence.
Loan foreseen under the European Clean Transport Facility (ECTF)
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