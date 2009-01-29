Regione Toscana Risorse Idriche

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Regione Toscana
Ministero dell’Ambiente e della Tutela del Territorio
Upgrading of water supply, wastewater treatment and water supply schemes in Tuscany Region.
The investments concern predominantly the construction, extension and improvement of sewage networks, and the refurbishing, expansion and construction of new wastewater treatment plants. Other minor components concern leakage reduction in distribution networks and protection measures in and around key water sources.
The project is expected to have a positive net impact on the environment and the quality of life of the inhabitants of the Region. The appraisal will ensure that the projects are fully in line with the requirements of the EIA Directive 85/337/EC amended by 2003/35/EC and where EIA’s are requiered, links to the relevant Non Technical Summaries of the EIA studies will be provided from this site. In addition, for any part of the scheme that may impact on a nature conservation site, the promoter will be required to comply with the Habitat Directive.
The Bank will require from the promoter that contracts for the implementation of the project have been or shall be tendered in accordance with relevant EU procurement laws (Dir 2004/17/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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