Strasseninfra Brandenburg

Summary sheet
Co-financing of investment schemes in the road infrastructure of the State of Brandenburg/Germany.
The project is located in a convergence area. Given the current economic climate the upgrading of the state roads will help contribute to sustainable economic development by improving efficiency for road users, improving access and contribute to regional development.
The Bank will require the State of Brandenburg to ensure that the EIA process is applied in line with Council Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directive 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and whether each sub-project falls under Annex I, II/III of the Directive. During appraisal, the Bank’s services will review the recommendation from the Competent Planning Authority regarding the need or not for an EIA at each site including compliance with the EU legislation on nature conservation (Habitats and Birds Directive).
Compliance with the EU procurement directives and national laws shall be ensured.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
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