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REGION MIDI-PYRENEES PLAN RAIL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 300,000,000
Transport : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/09/2010 : € 300,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES
Related press
France: EUR 300 million for refurbishing and upgrading rail network in Midi-Pyrénées region

Summary sheet

Release date
3 June 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/09/2010
20090059
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Midi-Pyrénées Region Rail Plan

Midi-Pyrénées Region
Mr Poncet Montange, Finance Director

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Around EUR 300 million.
The total project cost is estimated by the Bank to be almost EUR 700 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project forms part of the 2007-2013 Midi-Pyrénées Rail Plan and involves a subset of four operations to renovate and three to develop the network and signalling facilities.

The project aims to accelerate the upgrading of the regional network and accommodate the growth in regional express (TER) traffic.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The application of Directive 2001/42/EC relating to the environmental impact assessment of certain plans and programmes will be examined in the course of the appraisal. The project components concerning railway development works fall within the categories listed in Annex I of Directive 1997/11/EC amending Directive 85/337/EEC and changes thereto. They have been the subject of an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) in connection with a preparatory enquiry to obtain a Declaration of Public Utility.

The promoter is bound by Community directives on procurement procedures, in particular Directive 2004/18/EC. Accordingly, the EIB will examine these procurement procedures at the appraisal stage.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES
Related press
France: EUR 300 million for refurbishing and upgrading rail network in Midi-Pyrénées region

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: EUR 300 million for refurbishing and upgrading rail network in Midi-Pyrénées region
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications