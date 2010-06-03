REGION MIDI-PYRENEES PLAN RAIL

Summary sheet
Midi-Pyrénées Region
Mr Poncet Montange, Finance Director
The project forms part of the 2007-2013 Midi-Pyrénées Rail Plan and involves a subset of four operations to renovate and three to develop the network and signalling facilities.
The project aims to accelerate the upgrading of the regional network and accommodate the growth in regional express (TER) traffic.
The application of Directive 2001/42/EC relating to the environmental impact assessment of certain plans and programmes will be examined in the course of the appraisal. The project components concerning railway development works fall within the categories listed in Annex I of Directive 1997/11/EC amending Directive 85/337/EEC and changes thereto. They have been the subject of an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) in connection with a preparatory enquiry to obtain a Declaration of Public Utility.
The promoter is bound by Community directives on procurement procedures, in particular Directive 2004/18/EC. Accordingly, the EIB will examine these procurement procedures at the appraisal stage.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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