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TRYM GAS FIELD DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Norway : € 50,000,000
Denmark : € 100,000,000
Energy : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
6/10/2010 : € 50,000,000
6/10/2010 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related press
Denmark: EIB signs EUR 150 million loan with DONG Energy for project bringing Norwegian gas to EU

Summary sheet

Release date
18 June 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/10/2010
20090048
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Trym Gas Field Development

A group of private enterprises in the energy sector.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 90 million.
EUR 326 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The promoter group is developing the Trym gas field under the Norwegian Production License area 147 and linking it to Danish processing and exportation infrastructure. Production is expected to start-up in 2011, with detailed engineering and procurement activities to begin in mid 2009.

The intention is to deliver the gas production to European markets, where it will make a contribution to closing the gap between growing demands and declining indigenous supplies. The project is in line with European policy objectives and the Bank’s lending priority regarding security and diversification of energy supply to Member States.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

EU environmental regulation requires for projects like the Trym gas field development an environmental impact assessment according to Annex I of the EIA directive. An EIA has been compiled and the approval process from the Norwegian and Danish is currently ongoing.

The project falls under the public procurement provisions specified by European legislation, here Directive 2004/17/EC. The promoter informed that tendering follows such provisions.

Other links
Related press
Denmark: EIB signs EUR 150 million loan with DONG Energy for project bringing Norwegian gas to EU

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Denmark: EIB signs EUR 150 million loan with DONG Energy for project bringing Norwegian gas to EU
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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