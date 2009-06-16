Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Inmarsat Plc.
Alphasat is the first flight (proto-flight) mission for Alphabus, the new European platform for next generation, high power communication satellites. The program is jointly supported by ESA (European Space Agency) and CNES (Centre National d’Etudes Spatiales). The satellite will be positioned at 25 degrees East on a Geostationary Orbit (GSO). The promoter will utilise the operational payload to launch an augmented version of its Broadband Global Area Network, while ESA is also including four Technology Demonstration Payloads in the launch.
As the satellite will cover Europe, the project will improve the coverage for communication services to 100% of the European population and improve the capacity to satisfy future demand in data and broadband services, promoting European competitiveness in the international satellite industry.
Incorporating a number of European innovations, this large telecommunications satellite will push the European satellite industry to the leading position in this segment. Alphasat will extend high-speed data and voice capabilities to remote areas covering Europe, Africa and the Middle East thus forming an essential infrastructure backbone which potentially may have significant spill-over effects in the context of increased research and innovation.
Telecommunications in general, or the satellite industry in particular, are not listed in the Council Directive (85/337/EEC) amended by Directives 97/11/EEC and 2003/35/EC regarding Environmental Impact Assessment; and are only subject to national legislation. However, the successful launch into space and / or a launch failure may have a residual negative impact on the environment. A detailed assessment of the possible launchers, their environmental practises and the related impact will be done during appraisal.
The promoter is a private company that operates in a competitive sector. The results of the applied selection process will be assessed during appraisal.
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