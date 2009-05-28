Tramway de Paris II

Summary sheet
City of Paris
Extension of the tramway line T3 of Paris.
The project is related to the extension of the tramway line T3 of Paris, for a total length of 14.5 km and 26 stations, improving by-pass interconnections between the existing metro and RER lines between Porte d’Ivry and Porte de la Chapelle, in the eastern outskirts of the city.
The project falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive (85/337/ECC as subsequently amended): accordingly, an EIA is not strictly required but should be screened by the Competent Authority. In the case of a tramway project in France, an EIA is normally required in order to comply with the national legislation concerning the protection of the environment. However, due to the predominantly urban characteristics of the project, environmental impacts are expected to be limited and Natura 2000 areas are unlikely to be affected. As usual, all these aspects will be further investigated as part of the normal due diligence.
The Promoter is subject to and follows EU procurement procedures, including publication in the EU Official Journal. All contracts over the relevant EU Directive thresholds will be put out to international tendering. Under these conditions, the procedures adopted by the Promoter are suitable for the project and acceptable to the Bank.
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