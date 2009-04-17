Hochgeschwindigkeits-Glasfasernetze

Summary sheet
The project concerns the rollout of advanced broadband services in Germany, based on a mixture of fibre and copper technologies. This rollout will partly be undertaken jointly with the fixed line incumbent operator to increase coverage and reduce costs.
The future plans include the coverage of a significant share of German households with an advanced broadband technology allowing for much higher download speeds than possible today. The ultimate target is to enable the provision of an improved multiplay service offer to open up new revenue sources and compete more effectively against the cable operators.
Investments in fixed telecommunications projects (including civil works investments for fibre roll-out and transmission systems) do not fall under Annex I or II of Directive 85/337/EEC as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. Fixed telecommunications systems have limited environmental effects, apart from disturbances during civil work constructions, which can be mitigated by appropriate measures.
Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal, including the possible impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats 92/43/EC and Birds 79/409/EEC).
According to utility directive 2004/17/EC the Telecom sector is exempt from public procurement procedures due to its competitive nature. Hence the purchasing of the private promoter is no longer regulated. The effectiveness of the applied procedures will be assessed during appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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Complaints mechanism
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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.