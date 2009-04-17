Hochgeschwindigkeits-Glasfasernetze

Investments in fixed telecommunications projects (including civil works investments for fibre roll-out and transmission systems) do not fall under Annex I or II of Directive 85/337/EEC as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. Fixed telecommunications systems have limited environmental effects, apart from disturbances during civil work constructions, which can be mitigated by appropriate measures.

Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal, including the possible impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats 92/43/EC and Birds 79/409/EEC).