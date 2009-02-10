Gruppo Fiat R&D

Summary sheet
Fiat S.p.A.
The project concerns the Fiat Group’s RDI investments for passenger cars aiming at (i) the optimisation and further development of fuel-efficient conventional powertrain technologies including the investments in machinery and tooling for the launch of a new family of more efficient transmissions, mainly for smaller vehicles application; and (ii) the development of new more fuel-efficient exhaust systems, powertrain and electronics components, aiming mainly at CO2 reduction.
A significant reduction in fuel consumptions and CO2 emissions of the promoter’s powertrain.
The project concerns investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised. An EIA therefore is not required by EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. Overall, the project is expected to have a neutral impact on the environment, while the commercial product of the activities will have positive environmental impact resulting in substantial reductions of vehicle emissions and fuel consumption.
Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project’s due diligence.
Loan foreseen under the European Clean Transport Facility (ECTF)
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