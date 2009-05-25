Asturias Prestamo Marco

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project is a multi-sector framework loan that will finance a 2008-2011 investment programme supporting the implementation of the Agreement for Competitiveness, Employment and Welfare of Asturias of January 2008. The project comprises small and medium-sized investment schemes in transport (urban transport, roads and ports), sanitation and drainage, health, education, ICT, culture and cultural heritage, administration, urban renewal and environment.
The selected investments support the implementation of the ACEBA - Agreement for Competitiveness, Employment and Welfare of Asturias, which is in line with the targets defined at the European, national and regional levels for the convergence regions The Project will also contribute to the balanced development of the region in areas where the European Union has common policies or has defined a common interest, including knowledge economy, protection of the environment and sustainable communities, in accordance and pursuing the objectives established by article 267 of the EC Treaty, particularly its paragraphs (a) and (c).
The project’s compliance with all applicable EU and national environmental legislation will be verified during appraisal.
Procurement procedures applied by the promoter are in compliance with EU Directives.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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