Pierre Fabre Pharma R&D RSFF

Summary sheet
PIERRE FABRE SA
Financement of Pierre Fabre group pharmaceutical R&D programs in France.
The Pierre Fabre group has R&D activities in several therapeutic areas: Oncology, Central Nervous System, Cardio-vascular, Immunology and Dermatology. The group develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and services that make a significant difference to patients in terms of health, quality of life and in terms of lower medical costs for public healthcare systems.
The activities are monitored by the group’s internal control department, to verify compliance with the ISO 14000 standards on environmental management. Competent national authorities and the European Medical Agency (EMA) frequently inspect the sites concerned by the project, to check compliance with the relevant environmental and health regulations.
Previous operations with the promoter have demonstrated that international enquiry amongst short-listed, specialist laboratory and pilot scale equipment suppliers are used. The promoter is a private company, not operating in the Utilities sector and therefore not covered by EU Directives on procurement. Procedures followed are in the best interest of the project and satisfactory to the Bank.
The project will be financed under The Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF), an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.
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