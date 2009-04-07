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URENCO URANIUM ENRICHMENT FACILITY II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 350,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 100,000,000
United Kingdom : € 250,000,000
Energy : € 350,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/05/2011 : € 75,000,000
6/03/2012 : € 75,000,000
19/12/2011 : € 100,000,000
19/11/2009 : € 100,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
7 April 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/11/2009
20080695
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Urenco Uranium Enrichment Facility II
Urenco Limited. (In case of questions please contact enquiries@urenco.com)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 400 million.
EUR 820 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Expansion of the uranium enrichment capacity in Urenco's facility in Almelo, the Netherlands, to provide energy-efficient enrichment services for increasing demand. Construction of a new Tails Management Facility in Urenco's plant at Capenhurst, United Kingdom, to facilitate the long-term storage of depleted uranium ("Tails") resulting from the enrichment process. Upgrading and developing the infrastructure on both sites.

The Project will contribute to covering world and EU demand of enrichment services. Furthermore, it is an important objective of the EU to have sufficient enrichment capacity for security of supply reasons, as reflected in the Euratom policy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Project is expected to comply with Community policy and legislation in the field of the environment, to be confirmed during the appraisal.

The centrifuge technology, required to supply the enrichment capacity expansion of the project in Almelo, will be supplied by enrichment technology company ETC (a joint venture company in which Urenco owns a 50% interest).

The other procurement processes will be assessed during appraisal.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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