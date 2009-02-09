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BPI LOAN FOR SMES I

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 175,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 175,000,000
Credit lines : € 175,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/05/2009 : € 175,000,000
Other links
Related press
Portugal: the EIB and Banco BPI step up their support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

Summary sheet

Release date
9 February 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/05/2009
20080680
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BPI Loan for SMEs I

Banco BPI S.A.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Estimated at EUR 175 million or in line with standard rules for this type of projects.
Not applicable.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

A credit line for small and medium sized projects to be originated and administered by BPI in the SME and municipal sector in Portugal. The EIB and BPI would co-finance SMEs and Local Authorities according to pre-defined rules and procedures concerning the projects and promoters. Allocations to SMEs would account for no less than 70% of the total credit line amount.

The credit line will contribute to EU and EIB priority objective of fostering investments by SMEs and municipalities. A large share of the investments will be carried out in convergence regions. The operation is therefore eligible for financing under the EC Treaty Article 267 a) Convergence and c) Common European interest (SME).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

In line with standard procedures and SMEs credit line guidelines.

In line with standard procedures and SMEs credit line guidelines.

Other links
Related press
Portugal: the EIB and Banco BPI step up their support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Portugal: the EIB and Banco BPI step up their support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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