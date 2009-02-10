R&D for sustainable mobility (Phase 1)

Summary sheet
One of the leading automotive manufacturers in Europe
The project concerns the promoter’s automotive RDI activities for the optimisation and further increase of efficiency of conventional powertrains and the electrification of powertrains in the period 2009-2012.
A significant reduction in CO2 and other emissions of the promoter’s future powertrains.
The project concerns investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised. An EIA therefore is not required by EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. Overall, the commercial product of the activities is expected to have a positive environmental impact resulting in substantial reductions in terms of vehicle emissions and fuel consumption.
Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project’s due diligence.
Loan foreseen under the European Clean Transport Facility (ECTF)
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