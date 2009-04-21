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HELLA AUTOMOTIVE RDI RSFF

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 150,000,000
Industry : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/06/2010 : € 150,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
21 April 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/06/2010
20080644
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Hella Automotive RDI RSFF
Manufacturer of parts and accessories for motor vehicles and their engines.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 170 million.
EUR 340 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the promoter’s RDI investments carried out for the improvement of the energy efficiency of car lighting systems and for the development of new components supporting an intelligent energy management within the vehicle and therefore increasing its fuel efficiency.

Reduction of fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised in which case an EIA therefore would not be required by EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. However, the Bank will verify details, and especially the ones related to the location of the R&D facilities, during the project’s due diligence.

Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. To be verified during the project’s due diligence.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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