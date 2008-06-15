GSM-RAILWAY FRANCE

Summary sheet
Réseau Ferré de France
Public-private partnership contract for the design, construction, deployment, operation, maintenance and financing of the GSM-R (Global System for Mobile Communication – Railway) mobile telecommunications network in France to replace the existing analogue train-ground radio system.
The project will contribute to the modernisation and interoperability of the trans-European railway network in France. It will increase the capacity, safety and competitiveness of the railway, encouraging a shift from road and air travel and leading to environmental benefits.
The project is not listed in Annexes I and II of EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC.
RFF is bound by Community directives on procurement procedures. All works contracts will be put out to international tender with the notices being published in the Official Journal of the European Union (OJ). Contracts for services costing more than the applicable thresholds will also be subject to international invitations to tender published in the OJ.
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