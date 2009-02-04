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CAPE III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 28,625,235.4
Sector(s)
Services : € 28,625,235.4
Signature date(s)
15/05/2009 : € 28,625,235.4
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Summary sheet

Release date
4 February 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/05/2009
20080594
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Capital Alliance Private Equity III Limited ("Cape III", or "the Fund")

African Capital Alliance Ltd, ("ACA")

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
The maximum between EUR 30 million and 20% of the Fund’s size.
USD 500 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Fund will make equity investments in high growth companies operating in West Africa and the Gulf of Guinea.

The Fund has a 30% gross IRR objective, promoting development through investments to be made primarily in the following sectors - energy (40%), information technology, telecommunications, services, agro-allied and manufacturing.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The EIB will ensure that the Fund has appropriate Environmental and Social Management Systems in place for the evaluation of its investee companies.

Not applicable.

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Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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