Energias do Brasil Power Distribution

Summary sheet
Energias do Brasil (EDB)
The project concerns the multi-annual investments on the electricity distribution networks owned/operated by two subsidiaries of EDB (Bandeirante and Escelsa) with voltage ranging from 138 KV to low tension.
Contributing to i) support of EU presence in Latin America through Foreign Direct Investment and ii) the economic development of Brazil through improved power supply.
If located in the EU, the project would primarily come under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC as amended by 97/11/EC. The Brazilian environmental authorities require a simplified EIA for installations of 69 kV and above. For low and medium voltage installations below 69 kV there are no requirements for EIAs. Public consultation is not a legal requirement but the promoters arrange it for all schemes requiring an EIA. This will include assessment of compliance with applicable national and EU environmental legislation.The environmental impact from the investment programme will primarily be the visual effect of overhead power lines, noise from transformers and some disturbance during construction, which can be mitigated.
Example of an EIA for a 138 kV power line is attached below. Other EIAs for this project are found on these links.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement including publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU as and where appropriate.
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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