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ENERGIAS DO BRASIL POWER DISTRIBUTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 90,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Brazil : € 90,000,000
Energy : € 90,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/03/2010 : € 45,000,000
19/03/2010 : € 45,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - PT
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Agência Meio Ambiente – Espírito Santo - PT
Related publications
Website link for the publication of EIAs - PT
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Agência Meio Ambiente – São Paulo - PT
Related press
Brazil: EIB provides EUR 90 million to modernize electricity networks

Summary sheet

Release date
29 December 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/03/2010
20080528
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Energias do Brasil Power Distribution

Energias do Brasil (EDB)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 90 million.
Up to EUR 300 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the multi-annual investments on the electricity distribution networks owned/operated by two subsidiaries of EDB (Bandeirante and Escelsa) with voltage ranging from 138 KV to low tension.

Contributing to i) support of EU presence in Latin America through Foreign Direct Investment and ii) the economic development of Brazil through improved power supply.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If located in the EU, the project would primarily come under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC as amended by 97/11/EC. The Brazilian environmental authorities require a simplified EIA for installations of 69 kV and above. For low and medium voltage installations below 69 kV there are no requirements for EIAs. Public consultation is not a legal requirement but the promoters arrange it for all schemes requiring an EIA. This will include assessment of compliance with applicable national and EU environmental legislation.The environmental impact from the investment programme will primarily be the visual effect of overhead power lines, noise from transformers and some disturbance during construction, which can be mitigated.

Example of an EIA for a 138 kV power line is attached below. Other EIAs for this project are found on these links.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement including publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU as and where appropriate.

Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - PT
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Agência Meio Ambiente – Espírito Santo - PT
Related publications
Website link for the publication of EIAs - PT
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Agência Meio Ambiente – São Paulo - PT
Related press
Brazil: EIB provides EUR 90 million to modernize electricity networks

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Brazil: EIB provides EUR 90 million to modernize electricity networks
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - PT
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Agência Meio Ambiente – Espírito Santo - PT
Related publications
Website link for the publication of EIAs - PT
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Agência Meio Ambiente – São Paulo - PT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications