Energias do Brasil Power Distribution

If located in the EU, the project would primarily come under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC as amended by 97/11/EC. The Brazilian environmental authorities require a simplified EIA for installations of 69 kV and above. For low and medium voltage installations below 69 kV there are no requirements for EIAs. Public consultation is not a legal requirement but the promoters arrange it for all schemes requiring an EIA. This will include assessment of compliance with applicable national and EU environmental legislation.The environmental impact from the investment programme will primarily be the visual effect of overhead power lines, noise from transformers and some disturbance during construction, which can be mitigated.

Example of an EIA for a 138 kV power line is attached below. Other EIAs for this project are found on these links.