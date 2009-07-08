Jamaica Toll Road

Summary sheet
Private sector operation
The construction of 17 km of tolled multi-lane (2x2) limited access carriageway extending the existing 46 km tolled motorway westwards from Kingston between Sandy Bay and Four Paths. This project is a further phase of “Highway 2000”, an ongoing Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) concession contract which commenced in 2001 and is expected to last until 2036.
To improve the road system for inland transport. The project is expected to bring about savings in time, vehicle operating costs, road accidents and some emissions benefits as a result of network capacity enhancements.
If the project were to be undertaken within the EU, by virtue of its technical characteristics the project is classified as an Annex I project according to the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended. Jamaican national legislation requires a full EIA including public consultation for all road projects. A comprehensive EIA was conducted including a detailed nature assessment. The approval was granted by the competent authority following extensive public consultation. The Competent Authority issued the environmental permit in January 2008. Prior to the project-related EIA, the Jamaican Government also conducted, in 2000, a Strategic Environmental Assessment which covered the entire Highway 2000 project. The overall environment impact of this project is considered to be acceptable to the Bank.
The procurement procedures employed by the promoter are considered satisfactory to the Bank.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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