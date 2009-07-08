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JAMAICA TOLL ROAD

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 39,126,533.74
Countries
Sector(s)
Jamaica : € 39,126,533.74
Transport : € 39,126,533.74
Signature date(s)
18/02/2011 : € 39,126,533.74
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - EN
Related press
International financial institutions give green light to extend Jamaica’s only toll road

Summary sheet

Release date
8 July 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/02/2011
20080491
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Jamaica Toll Road

Private sector operation

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million.
EUR 180 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The construction of 17 km of tolled multi-lane (2x2) limited access carriageway extending the existing 46 km tolled motorway westwards from Kingston between Sandy Bay and Four Paths. This project is a further phase of “Highway 2000”, an ongoing Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) concession contract which commenced in 2001 and is expected to last until 2036.

To improve the road system for inland transport. The project is expected to bring about savings in time, vehicle operating costs, road accidents and some emissions benefits as a result of network capacity enhancements.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If the project were to be undertaken within the EU, by virtue of its technical characteristics the project is classified as an Annex I project according to the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended. Jamaican national legislation requires a full EIA including public consultation for all road projects. A comprehensive EIA was conducted including a detailed nature assessment. The approval was granted by the competent authority following extensive public consultation. The Competent Authority issued the environmental permit in January 2008. Prior to the project-related EIA, the Jamaican Government also conducted, in 2000, a Strategic Environmental Assessment which covered the entire Highway 2000 project. The overall environment impact of this project is considered to be acceptable to the Bank.

The procurement procedures employed by the promoter are considered satisfactory to the Bank.

Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - EN
Related press
International financial institutions give green light to extend Jamaica’s only toll road

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
International financial institutions give green light to extend Jamaica’s only toll road
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - EN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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