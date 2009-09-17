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PROCESS TECHNOLOGIES (RSFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 150,000,000
Industry : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/12/2009 : € 150,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
17 September 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/12/2009
20080474
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Process Technologies (RSFF)
German Engineering Company
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million.
EUR 350 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns mainly the promoter’s investment in new technologies in its core business areas of industrial process equipment for cooling, drying and mechanical separation.

The project aims at (i) improving the efficiency of the promoter’s existing products (at the level of individual components as well as of integrated process systems), notably their energy efficiency, and (ii) the initial market launch of new products.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The first part of the project concerns the continuation of current RDI practice and will be carried out within existing facilities (laboratories, pilot plants, etc.) and the current investment programme does not foresee investments falling under the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. An EIA therefore is not required for this RDI part. The second part concerns investments in manufacturing activities that potentially fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC: The decision by the competent authorities, whether, for the various investments, individual EIAs will be required, will be checked during appraisal.

Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project’s due diligence.

Comments

The project is eligible under the Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF). RSFF is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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