Process Technologies (RSFF)

Summary sheet
The project concerns mainly the promoter’s investment in new technologies in its core business areas of industrial process equipment for cooling, drying and mechanical separation.
The project aims at (i) improving the efficiency of the promoter’s existing products (at the level of individual components as well as of integrated process systems), notably their energy efficiency, and (ii) the initial market launch of new products.
The first part of the project concerns the continuation of current RDI practice and will be carried out within existing facilities (laboratories, pilot plants, etc.) and the current investment programme does not foresee investments falling under the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. An EIA therefore is not required for this RDI part. The second part concerns investments in manufacturing activities that potentially fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC: The decision by the competent authorities, whether, for the various investments, individual EIAs will be required, will be checked during appraisal.
Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project’s due diligence.
The project is eligible under the Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF). RSFF is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.
Disclaimer
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