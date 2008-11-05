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SOUTH NORTH WATER CONVEYOR

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 165,758,066.89
Countries
Sector(s)
Jordan : € 165,758,066.89
Water, sewerage : € 165,758,066.89
Signature date(s)
17/05/2009 : € 73,670,251.95
15/05/2009 : € 92,087,814.94
Other links
Related publications
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Main Report part C (June 2004) - EN
Related publications
Environmental & Social Management Plan (ESMP) - EN
Related publications
Environmental & Social Management Plan Part 2 (ESMP 2) - EN
Related publications
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Main Report part A+B (June 2004) - EN
Related publications
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Addendum 1 (February 2008) - EN
Related publications
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Executive Summary (June 2004) - EN
Related publications
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Addendum 2 (April 2008) - EN
Related press
Jordan: USD 100 million for a water pipeline from Disi to Amman

Summary sheet

Release date
5 November 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/05/2009
20080462
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
South North Water Conveyor

The public promoter is the Ministry of Water and Irrigation (acting through the Water Authority of Jordan). The concession for the implementation of the project was awarded to a private company, Gama Enerji A.S.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
To be determined.
Up to USD 1100 million including contingencies.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

A Design Build Finance Operate and Transfer concession to put in place a new well field and a conveyor system including a 325 km pipeline running south-north in the Kingdom, with the objective of providing 100 million m3 of potable water annually, exclusively drawn during the concession period from the Disi Aquifer, mainly for the Greater Amman region.

The project aims at improving water supply infrastructure in order to address the water scarcity issue, an important natural constraint to Jordan’s economic growth and development.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project has been subject of environmental procedures and assessments in line with national legislation and the regulations of major project lenders. The Environmental and Social Assessment established in 2004 was reviewed and updated in 2008.

The company Gama Enerji A.S. has been selected on the basis of international competitive bidding in line with national legislation, and acceptable to EIB. EPC and O&M agreements are being established.

Other links
Related publications
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Main Report part C (June 2004) - EN
Related publications
Environmental & Social Management Plan (ESMP) - EN
Related publications
Environmental & Social Management Plan Part 2 (ESMP 2) - EN
Related publications
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Main Report part A+B (June 2004) - EN
Related publications
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Addendum 1 (February 2008) - EN
Related publications
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Executive Summary (June 2004) - EN
Related publications
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Addendum 2 (April 2008) - EN
Related press
Jordan: USD 100 million for a water pipeline from Disi to Amman

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Jordan: USD 100 million for a water pipeline from Disi to Amman
Other links
Related publications
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Main Report part C (June 2004) - EN
Related publications
Environmental & Social Management Plan (ESMP) - EN
Related publications
Environmental & Social Management Plan Part 2 (ESMP 2) - EN
Related publications
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Main Report part A+B (June 2004) - EN
Related publications
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Addendum 1 (February 2008) - EN
Related publications
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Executive Summary (June 2004) - EN
Related publications
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - Addendum 2 (April 2008) - EN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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