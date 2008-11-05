South North Water Conveyor

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The public promoter is the Ministry of Water and Irrigation (acting through the Water Authority of Jordan). The concession for the implementation of the project was awarded to a private company, Gama Enerji A.S.
A Design Build Finance Operate and Transfer concession to put in place a new well field and a conveyor system including a 325 km pipeline running south-north in the Kingdom, with the objective of providing 100 million m3 of potable water annually, exclusively drawn during the concession period from the Disi Aquifer, mainly for the Greater Amman region.
The project aims at improving water supply infrastructure in order to address the water scarcity issue, an important natural constraint to Jordan’s economic growth and development.
The project has been subject of environmental procedures and assessments in line with national legislation and the regulations of major project lenders. The Environmental and Social Assessment established in 2004 was reviewed and updated in 2008.
The company Gama Enerji A.S. has been selected on the basis of international competitive bidding in line with national legislation, and acceptable to EIB. EPC and O&M agreements are being established.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.