Sol Risparmio Energetico

Summary sheet
Sol S.p.A. or its subsidiaries.
The project consists in the construction of a new air separation unit, at the promoter’s existing facilities in Piombino, and the construction of a liquefaction plant in Frankfurt am Main.
The Project will imply a substantial increase in energy efficiency.
Although the Project will be realised on existing industrial sites, the replacement and expansion of production facilities fall under annex II of the directive EC/97/11. Whether an EIA has been requested by the competent authorities or not, and environmental studies conducted will be verified during appraisal.
The Promoter is not, in this Project, a contracting entity falling under public procurement legislation in the EU. Therefore, the Project falls outside the scope of the given directive.
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