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PORT OF TALLINN EXPANSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Estonia : € 40,000,000
Transport : € 40,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/02/2009 : € 40,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
27 August 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/02/2009
20080393
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Port of Tallinn Expansion

AS Tallinna Sadam (Port of Tallinn)
Sadama 25, 15051 Tallinn

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million.
The project cost is estimated at about EUR 80 million, out of which about EUR 55 m for the expansion of the Muuga container terminal and about EUR 25 m for the Paldiski South quays.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Expansion of the container terminal at Muuga Harbour, and construction of new quays for dry bulk cargo at Paldiski South Harbour

The project will enable the port to handle growing volumes of cargo, either as transit from Russia or as Estonian import-export, providing necessary infrastructure to accommodate economic growth.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The two project components at Muuga Harbour and Paldiski South Harbour fall under Annex I of the EIA Directive and have been subject to full EIAs, with environmental authorisations granted on 2 June 2006 and 15 March 2007, respectively. EIAs, biodiversity assessment requirements and environmental monitoring plans will be checked during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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