Port of Tallinn Expansion

Summary sheet
AS Tallinna Sadam (Port of Tallinn)
Sadama 25, 15051 Tallinn
Expansion of the container terminal at Muuga Harbour, and construction of new quays for dry bulk cargo at Paldiski South Harbour
The project will enable the port to handle growing volumes of cargo, either as transit from Russia or as Estonian import-export, providing necessary infrastructure to accommodate economic growth.
The two project components at Muuga Harbour and Paldiski South Harbour fall under Annex I of the EIA Directive and have been subject to full EIAs, with environmental authorisations granted on 2 June 2006 and 15 March 2007, respectively. EIAs, biodiversity assessment requirements and environmental monitoring plans will be checked during appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
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