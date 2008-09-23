Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

ATHENS METRO C

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 450,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 450,000,000
Transport : € 450,000,000
Signature date(s)
1/02/2013 : € 200,000,000
28/12/2011 : € 250,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

Summary sheet

Release date
23 September 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/12/2011
20080381
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Athens Metro C
Public
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 550 million.
EUR 1100 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of extensions of the Athens metro system, including the upgrading of existing fleet, signalling and control systems, parking facilities in Greece.

The Project consists of the design, construction and commissioning of the Extension of Line 3 to Piraeus region plus some other interventions on the network, including the master plan for the future development, the realisation of new park & ride facilities at the metro stations, the supply and installation of supporting ITS technologies for the metro management as well as the monitoring and the acquisition of 12 fully automated metro trains.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Metro Projects fall under Annex II of Directive 85/337/Ec as amended and therefore competent authorities decide on a case by case analysis if a full EIA has to be carried out or not.  At present stage, no detailed information is available, so this will be accordingly reviewed during the project’s appraisal. 

Attiko Metro follows the EU procurement Directives (2004/17/EC and 2004/18/EC), including publication in the EU Official Journal.  All contracts over the relevant EC Directive thresholds have been, or will be, put out to international tendering with publication of notices in the EU-OJ.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Videos

Thumbnail: Around the world on a metro, with the EIB
Around the world on a metro, with the EIB
Learn more

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications