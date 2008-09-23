Athens Metro C

Summary sheet
Construction of extensions of the Athens metro system, including the upgrading of existing fleet, signalling and control systems, parking facilities in Greece.
The Project consists of the design, construction and commissioning of the Extension of Line 3 to Piraeus region plus some other interventions on the network, including the master plan for the future development, the realisation of new park & ride facilities at the metro stations, the supply and installation of supporting ITS technologies for the metro management as well as the monitoring and the acquisition of 12 fully automated metro trains.
Metro Projects fall under Annex II of Directive 85/337/Ec as amended and therefore competent authorities decide on a case by case analysis if a full EIA has to be carried out or not. At present stage, no detailed information is available, so this will be accordingly reviewed during the project’s appraisal.
Attiko Metro follows the EU procurement Directives (2004/17/EC and 2004/18/EC), including publication in the EU Official Journal. All contracts over the relevant EC Directive thresholds have been, or will be, put out to international tendering with publication of notices in the EU-OJ.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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