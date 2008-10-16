Heraklion Municipal Infrastructure

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Municipality of Heraklion.
The project concerns the financing of a multiplicity of schemes in the context of the "Green Heraklion" Urban Development Programme, included in both the Business Plan and the investment Plan of the City of Heraklion for the period 2008-2010. The investments would mainly be in the fields of public spaces, road safety measures, cultural heritage and buildings for municipal services.
The projects aims to contribute to the city’s continuing sustainable social and economic development, upgrading the urban environment and developing the existing attractions such as urban landscape and cultural heritage buildings.
All the sub-projects will be required to be in line with EU environmental policy. In particular, compliance with the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 85/337/EEC (as amended) will be verified during appraisal.
The promoter is a public entity, and depending on the size, projects components may fall under Directive EC/2004/18 regarding public works contracts, public supply contracts and public service contracts. The Bank will ask the Promoter to comply with those regulations and will verify this aspect during appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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