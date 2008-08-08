NRW Schulinitiative

Summary sheet
The project concerns the co-financing of public investments in the schools estate of North-Rhine Westphalia. The programme focuses mainly on the rehabilitation of existing school infrastructure as well as the introduction of all-day schools and pre-school facilities. The State currently operates some 6,575 schools, with approximately 2,6m pupils and 161,000 teachers. The share of privately operated schools is negligible. Investments in school infrastructure are planned, budgeted and supervised by the responsible local authorities where the facilities are located.
The programme supports investments in new facilities as well has the rehabilitation and modernisation of existing infrastructure.
Schools are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive on Environmental Impact Assessment, although the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal the EIA screening decision of the Competent Authority.
The Promoter is required to respect national and European legislation applicable to procurement by public authorities. The Bank will ensure that all relevant contracts for the implementation of the project have been or shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant EU procurement legislation.
Disclaimer
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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