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NRW SCHULINITIATIVE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 400,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 400,000,000
Education : € 400,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/11/2008 : € 400,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
8 August 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/11/2008
20080345
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NRW Schulinitiative
The Federal State of North-Rhine Westphalia represented by inter alia the Ministry of Education
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 400 million.
EUR 990 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the co-financing of public investments in the schools estate of North-Rhine Westphalia. The programme focuses mainly on the rehabilitation of existing school infrastructure as well as the introduction of all-day schools and pre-school facilities. The State currently operates some 6,575 schools, with approximately 2,6m pupils and 161,000 teachers. The share of privately operated schools is negligible. Investments in school infrastructure are planned, budgeted and supervised by the responsible local authorities where the facilities are located.

The programme supports investments in new facilities as well has the rehabilitation and modernisation of existing infrastructure.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Schools are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive on Environmental Impact Assessment, although the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal the EIA screening decision of the Competent Authority.

The Promoter is required to respect national and European legislation applicable to procurement by public authorities. The Bank will ensure that all relevant contracts for the implementation of the project have been or shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant EU procurement legislation.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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