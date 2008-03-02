Debrecen Pharma R&D (RSFF)

Summary sheet
The promoter is one of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies in the world and the largest generic pharmaceutical company.
The project concerns financing the R&D for new Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), innovative drug compounds and new generic drugs located in Debrecen, Gödöllö and Sajobabony, as well as two related capital expenditure investments in R&D Centres in Debrecen and Gödöllö.
The aim of the first, R&D part of the project is the commercialisation of more than 30 new generic compounds up to 2013. The purpose of the capital expenditure investments is to increase the existing R&D infrastructure.
Installations for the R&D Centre in Debrecen will fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. Whether the competent authorities have required an EIA or not will be verified during appraisal, as well as any actual/possible significant impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats and Birds Directives). Compliance of R&D activities with relevant EU legislation in regards to animal testing, clinical trials, etc. will be verified during appraisal.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives 2004/18/EC. The promoter carries out competitive international consultations among potential suppliers for goods and services, which is standard practice for this industry.
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