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SCA HYGIENE PRODUCT AND PACKAGING RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 194,067,360.8
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 194,067,360.8
Industry : € 194,067,360.8
Signature date(s)
1/12/2008 : € 194,067,360.8

Summary sheet

Release date
25 July 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 01/12/2008
20080270
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SCA Hygiene Product and Packaging RDI

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Loan up to SEK 2 billion (EUR 211 million).
Approximately SEK 4.2 billion (EUR 440 million).
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the part-financing of SCA’s RDI expenditures in the 2008-2011 period.

The project concerns investments in research, development and innovation related to paper-, packaging-, personal care- and tissue products.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns the continuation of current RDI practice and will be carried out within existing facilities. An EIA might therefore not be required by EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. The promoter will be obliged to assure that the provisions of the EIA Directive and those of any other relevant environmental acquis are complied with, including the possible impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats’ 92/43/EEC and Birds’ 79/409/EEC Directives.

EU procurement regulation does not apply to this private industry project.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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