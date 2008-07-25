SCA Hygiene Product and Packaging RDI

Summary sheet
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)
The project concerns the part-financing of SCA’s RDI expenditures in the 2008-2011 period.
The project concerns investments in research, development and innovation related to paper-, packaging-, personal care- and tissue products.
The project concerns the continuation of current RDI practice and will be carried out within existing facilities. An EIA might therefore not be required by EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. The promoter will be obliged to assure that the provisions of the EIA Directive and those of any other relevant environmental acquis are complied with, including the possible impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats’ 92/43/EEC and Birds’ 79/409/EEC Directives.
EU procurement regulation does not apply to this private industry project.
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