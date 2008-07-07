Summary sheet
Trinity College Dublin
The proposed project consists of the construction of a Biosciences Institute to house research and training in biomedical sciences on a 0.45 ha site close to Trinity College.
The university’s efforts are in line with the Government’s recent announcement of a planned doubling of Ph.D. researchers as part of the Strategy for Science, Technology and Innovation. As TCD continues to engage in a high level of scientific research, any significant increase in the numbers of researchers in the area of biomedical research requires a physical expansion of university infrastructure. The project will also allow for the necessary additional teaching space.The proposed project is the second of four planned phases of development at the university in support of its strategic objective to become one of the top 30 research universities in the world.
The project comprises the construction of new facilities for research and teaching activities on a brown-field site. Council Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directive 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), does not specifically mention facilities for higher education and academic research, although as an Urban Development, Annex II or III of the EIA Directive could apply. The College has commissioned an EIA for the site and the findings will be examined during the appraisal .
The College is required to comply with regulations governing the procurement of publicly financed projects in the EU.
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