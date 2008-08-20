Wissenschaft und Technologie Berlin

Summary sheet
Land Berlin, Ministry of Education, Science and Research
The project consists of the co-financing of the State’s budgetary outlays for capital investments in 2008 and 2009 in science and technology infrastructure and equipment, and the eligible recurrent costs of scientists and academic workers employed in public scientific institutes and public universities and colleges.
The proposed project is designed to assist the State of Berlin in improving its readiness to contribute to the European Research Area (ERA) by strengthening R&D infrastructure and the R&D capacity of public scientific institutions, universities and colleges
The major R&D activities included in the project will not materially change current R&D practice and will be carried out within existing facilities. Therefore, detrimental effects on sites of nature conservation are unlikely. It is thus not expected that any project R&D component will require an EIA as defined by EU Directive 97/11.
Germany has adopted the relevant EU Directives into national law. All investments will be open to interested contractors on the basis of fair competition and non-discriminatory terms. Notably for contracts exceeding the relevant thresholds, tender notices will be published in the OJEU.
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