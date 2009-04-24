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TRAMWAY DE DIJON

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,200,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 150,200,000
Transport : € 150,200,000
Signature date(s)
2/07/2010 : € 50,200,000
25/03/2010 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR
Related press
France: construction of Dijon’s first two tramway lines

Summary sheet

Release date
24 April 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/03/2010
20080248
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Tramway de Dijon
Communauté de l’Agglomération Dijonnaise – « Grand Dijon »
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Au maximum 200 millions d’euros.
De l’ordre de 400 millions d’euros.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Le projet consiste en la construction d'un réseau de tramway urbain à Dijon comprenant deux lignes (A et B) permettant de desservir la gare SNCF et les principales zones résidentielles et d'activité économique de l’Agglomération (Chenôve, Quetigny,...).

Accroître la compétitivité et l'attractivité des transports dans la région dijonnaise.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Le projet contribuera à l’amélioration de l’attractivité du transport ferroviaire par rapport au transport routier. Il en résultera, grâce aux déplacements évités en voiture particulière, une réduction des nuisances liées à ces modes de transport (accidents, pollution atmosphérique et bruit).

Les procédures de passation des marchés seront conformes à la législation nationale et aux directives européennes.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR
Related press
France: construction of Dijon’s first two tramway lines

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: construction of Dijon’s first two tramway lines
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications