ARCELORMITTAL R D FACILITY

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project consists of activities for research, engineering and technological innovation related to process improvements (aimed at energy reductions, emission reductions, recovery and recycling of steel, steel and metal products, and by-products), and new steel product developments.
The project is in line with the research priorities in the European Steel Technology Platform’s Strategic Research Agenda, driving the productivity, competitiveness and environmental sustainability of the European steel industry, consistent with the recommendations of the Lisbon Council.
The R&D activities are carried out in existing plants and are therefore not expected to be subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). Certain activities that are needed for the first industrial implementation of improved processes, despite being carried out in existing plants, due to new technical features may cause the project to fall under appendix II of Directive 85/337, amended by Directive 97/11, leaving to local authorities to decide whether an EIA should be performed. This will be addressed during the appraisal.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
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