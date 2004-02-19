MALAGA- LAS PEDRIZAS PPP

Summary sheet
Construction of a new 25 Km-long motorway (AP-46 between Málaga and Antequera).
The project consists of a new 25 km section, between Malaga and Las Pedrizas (south of Antequera), of the AP46 motorway in the Spanish Comunidad Autonoma de Andalucia. The alignment is mainly parallel to the existing A45 motorway.
The EIA for the project was issued on 19.02.2004. The project should enhance mobility and reduce congestion and vehicle operating costs. It will also remove traffic from the vicinity of the inhabitants living along the existing road and thus displacing negative environmental impacts from those areas. Full details will be established during appraisal.
The contracting authority is a public promoter obliged to comply with the European and National public procurement legislation. The open call for bids of the concession for the construction of the motorway was published in the Spanish Official Journal (BOE) in 12 August 2005. The awarding of the concession was published in the BOE in 27 September 2005.
The date of publication in the EU Official Journal is not known at this stage but it is understood that the correct procedures have been followed. Full details will be verified during appraisal.
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