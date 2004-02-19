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MALAGA- LAS PEDRIZAS PPP

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 130,125,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 130,125,000
Transport : € 130,125,000
Signature date(s)
14/06/2012 : € 39,375,000
27/10/2011 : € 40,750,000
29/09/2011 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES
Related press
Spain: EIB and Unicaja finance Málaga-Las Pedrizas motorway

Summary sheet

Release date
19 June 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/09/2011
20080183
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Málaga - Las Pedrizas PPP
Ministerio de Fomento

 

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 400 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of a new 25 Km-long motorway (AP-46 between Málaga and Antequera).

The project consists of a new 25 km section, between Malaga and Las Pedrizas (south of Antequera), of the AP46 motorway in the Spanish Comunidad Autonoma de Andalucia. The alignment is mainly parallel to the existing A45 motorway.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The EIA for the project was issued on 19.02.2004. The project should enhance mobility and reduce congestion and vehicle operating costs. It will also remove traffic from the vicinity of the inhabitants living along the existing road and thus displacing negative environmental impacts from those areas. Full details will be established during appraisal.

 

The contracting authority is a public promoter obliged to comply with the European and National public procurement legislation. The open call for bids of the concession for the construction of the motorway was published in the Spanish Official Journal (BOE) in 12 August 2005. The awarding of the concession was published in the BOE in 27 September 2005.

 

The date of publication in the EU Official Journal is not known at this stage but it is understood that the correct procedures have been followed. Full details will be verified during appraisal.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES
Related press
Spain: EIB and Unicaja finance Málaga-Las Pedrizas motorway

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB and Unicaja finance Málaga-Las Pedrizas motorway
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - ES

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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