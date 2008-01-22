Wessex water and wastewater AMP4 - II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The investment programme concerns the second half of the investments required by Wessex Water under its 2005-2010 Asset Management period (AMP4). It includes schemes for the purpose of capital replacement, the sound management of water resources and security of supply as well as quality and environmental compliance to international standards (including the EU Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive) and national regulations set out by OWFAT (water company regulator), the Drinking Water Inspectorate and the Environment Agency.
The proposed programme aims at supporting sustainable environmental and customer service standards set by EU and national legislation as well as stimulating regional development. The project will therefore contribute to improving the quality of life of the population in the South West of England.
The quality regulators determine the framework for environmental investments for each regulated period and the companies propose on this basis a set of necessary environmental investments. Each environmental investment proposal is then reviewed by an independent consultant appointed by OFWAT before being approved and taken into consideration in the OFWAT’s price setting. The local offices of the quality regulators follow up the implementation and compliance of each environmental scheme.
Wessex Water fully complies with the requirements of Procurement Directive 93/38/EC of June 1993 and its amendment 2004/17/EC as well as 93/37/EEC of 14 June 1993 for public works contracts, 93/36/EEC of 14 June 1993 for public supply contracts, 92/50/EEC of 18 June 1992 for public service contracts and their amendment Directive 2004/18/EC of 31 March 2004.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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