Frankfurt Airport A380 extension

Summary sheet
The project comprises a number of schemes to provide efficient terminal facilities for the operation of the new Airbus A380, to comply with new security regulations, and to improve environmental performance.
The modernisation of the airport will facilitate continued use and growth of the airport with improved safety, security and comfort for passengers.
This project represents a relatively modest incremental increase in passenger capacity on the landside and will be built entirely within existing airport borders. Therefore, it is unlikely to have a significant environmental impact. Following a comprehensive EIA procedure, planning approval has already been given for a further expansion of the airport, well beyond the scope of this project. During appraisal the Bank will review the decisions taken by the competent authority as well as planned mitigating measures and planning approval constraints for the operation of the airport to ensure compliance with SEA, EIA and Habitats directives.
The promoter is a private entity operating in the transport sector covered by EU Directive 2004/17/EC (VOB/A, Abschnitt 4). As far as applicable, Fraport will purchase equipment, services and other works for the Project in accordance with this Directive, including publication in the OJ.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
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Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.