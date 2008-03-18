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EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2007-13 (LV)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 750,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Latvia : € 750,000,000
Education : € 52,500,000
Water, sewerage : € 120,000,000
Services : € 180,000,000
Urban development : € 180,000,000
Transport : € 217,500,000
Signature date(s)
30/10/2008 : € 52,500,000
30/10/2008 : € 120,000,000
30/10/2008 : € 180,000,000
30/10/2008 : € 180,000,000
30/10/2008 : € 217,500,000

Summary sheet

Release date
18 March 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/10/2008
20080072
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EU Funds co-financing 2007-13

Republic of Latvia.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million.
Up to EUR 5.8 billion.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will support the National Strategic Reference Framework and investments included in measures identified in three Operational Programmes for the 2007-2013 programming period.

The project will assist Latvia in achieving further convergence in the levels of economic and social development with the rest of the EU.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will have a number of effects on the environment such as rehabilitation of contaminated sites, environmental protection, improved water and wastewater services. The Bank will require from the promoter to act according to the provisions of the relevant EU directives, including SEA, EIA, Habitats, Birds Directives.

The promoter is required to follow the EU public procurement rules (2004/18/EC), if and when appropriate. Projects with values below the EU thresholds will be procured according to national legislation.

Related projects
Related sub-project
E22 LUDZA - TEREHOVA
Related sub-project
E22 TINUZI KOKNESE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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