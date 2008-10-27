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FIXED-MOBILE BROADBAND CONVERGENCE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 500,000,000
Telecom : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/12/2009 : € 200,000,000
18/06/2009 : € 300,000,000
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB lends France Telecom EUR 300 million for Orange’s broadband investment

Summary sheet

Release date
27 October 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/06/2009
20080041
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Fixed-mobile Broadband Converge

France Telecom Espana SA

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 500 million.
Estimated to be around EUR 1800 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the roll-out of a converged fixed-mobile broadband telecommunications network by the 3rd largest mobile operator in Spain, to increase market competition.

Access to efficient telecommunications in a competitive environment is an important factor contributing to economic growth and development. Despite the achievements to date, considerable investment is still needed to further improve mobile broadband telecommunication services in Spain, including their range, quality and affordability. The project contributes to the policy objective of furthering the “Information Society” through the supply of advanced broadband services both on mobile and fixed platforms. The project thus contributes to the renewed Lisbon Strategy, bringing the country close to the 30% high-speed broadband penetration rate target. The expansion of a converged fixed and mobile broadband telephony network is in line with the Lisbon Agenda as well as with the Bank’s i2i strategy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Investments in mobile and fixed telecommunications projects (including investments in base stations, transmission systems and OSS) do not fall under Annex I or II of Directive 85/337/EEC as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal, including the possible impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats 92/43/EEC and Birds 79/409/EEC).

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is therefore not covered by the EU Directives on procurement.

Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB lends France Telecom EUR 300 million for Orange’s broadband investment

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB lends France Telecom EUR 300 million for Orange’s broadband investment
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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