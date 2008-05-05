Warsaw Transport Infrastructure

Summary sheet
The project concerns part-financing of investment schemes in the road infrastructure of the City of Warsaw.
The selected investments are included in the city’s medium-term investment programme and are expected to contribute to the development of the City of Warsaw. The project is eligible under article 267 points (a) of the EC Treaty and internally classified under the Convergence objective.
Poland as a Member State has harmonised its environmental legislation in line with the relevant EU Directives (85/337/EC as amended and 2001/42/EC). The Bank’s appraisal will focus on the promoter’s environmental management capacity and on the verification of the respect of their correct application both for the global programme and for each of the selected road schemes, including undertaking of SEA/EIAs and assessment of requirements of the Habitat and Bird Directive where appropriate; all the relevant project’s key documents will be published in line with the Bank’s procedures.
EU Directives (2004/18/EC and 2004/17/EC) have been transposed into the national Polish legislation. Tenders will be organised in compliance with EU requirements, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal for projects above thresholds. Application of EU procedures by the Polish authorities for the tender of services, supplies and civil works will be reviewed by the Bank’s services during appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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